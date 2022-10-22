Gravitas Plus: Why scientists are looking for Superdodgers

Published: Oct 22, 2022, 08:55 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Have you managed to avoid Covid-19 infection? If yes, you could be of great help to scientists. They're looking for 'super-dodgers' who've never been infected. How's that even possible? Is it luck or super immunity? Priyanka Sharma explains.
