Gravitas Plus: The Supply chain crisis

Oct 10, 2021, 07:50 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
Are stores near you running out of supplies? Are your deliveries being delayed? Who is to blame for it? Over-dependence on China has triggered a supply chain crisis. Palki Sharma tells you how it started, how it's going, and what's the way out.
Read in App