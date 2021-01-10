Gravitas Plus: Should you try immunity boosters?

Jan 10, 2021, 07.55 PM(IST) WION Video Team
There's too much of hype around 'immunity boosters'. From supplements to zinc tablets and kadha- everything is being sold as a shield against the Wuhan Virus. Even immunity laddoos! Palki Sharma tells you why a lot of 'immunity boosters' are a hoax.
