Gravitas Plus: Maldives elects Pro-China President, are India-Maldives ties in danger?

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 07, 2023, 09:05 PM IST
The Maldives has elected a new leader. Pro-China Mohamed Muizzu replaces incumbent president Ibrahim Mohamed Solih. How will this affect India-Maldives ties?

