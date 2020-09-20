Gravitas Plus: Does the Yuan pose a threat to the U.S. Dollar?

Sep 20, 2020, 08.15 PM(IST)
China wants to be the financial superpower and it is leaving no stone unturned in its quest to replace the U.S. Dollar with the Yuan as the global currency. Where does India stand in this race? On Gravitas Plus, Palki Sharma has the details.