Gravitas: Plant-based meat is taking over menus globally

Jan 06, 2022, 12:40 AM(IST) WION Video Team
Burger King in UK has introduced 'Vegan Nuggets'. KFC has introduced 'plant-based fried chicken'. In India, ITC plans to introduce 'plant-based burger patties'. Palki Sharma tells you how plant-based meat is gaining popularity.
