Gravitas: Pfizer vaccine: Governments feel the pinch of shortages

Jan 22, 2021, 11.15 PM(IST) WION Video Team
The delivery of the Pfizer vaccine has fallen by 15% this week. It is expected to drop by 30% in February. Countries are now bracing for a shortage. Palki Sharma Upadhyay tells you why the deliveries of the shots are delayed.
