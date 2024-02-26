Gravitas | Pakistan woman escapes mob lynching | Brave policewoman comes to the rescue
On Sunday, a woman in Pakistan narrowly escaped death, all thanks to the swift action of a female police officer who risked her own life to save a sister from a lynch mob. The woman and her husband had gone shopping when they were attacked by a mob who mistook the Arabic words written on her kurta as verses from the Quran. The incident has once again sparked discussion around the misuse of the stringent blasphemy laws in Pakistan.