Gravitas: Pakistan unveils annual budget for 2022

Published: Jun 11, 2022, 01:45 AM(IST) WION Video Team
Cash-strapped Pakistan has unveiled its annual budget. Instead of offering incentives to the common man, Islamabad has hiked its defence budget by 6%. It has also set aside funds to fast-track CPEC projects. Palki Sharma reports.
