Gravitas | Pakistan: Meet Aseefa Bhutto, first lady of Pakistan; all you need to know about her

The 31-year-old, Aseefa Bhutto, is the youngest daughter of Benazir Bhutto, Pakistan's first female prime minister, and Asif Ali Zardari, the country's only two-term president. Aseefa, a regular face close to President Zardari for the past decade, has progressively ascended the political ladder in the influential Bhutto-Zardari family.