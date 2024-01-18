Gravitas: Pakistan ISI caught napping as Iran's missile strikes Balochistan
Pakistan was caught unaware, When neighbouring Iran launched airstrikes on its country amid tensions in West Asia. Tehran said it launched missile and drone attacks, targeting bases of militant group Jaish Al-Adl, based in Balochistan province. The Islamic republic did not mention what triggered the latest strike but Pakistan has slammed Iran for violating its sovereignty. Will Pakistan retaliate, and be pulled into a wider conflict?