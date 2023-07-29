videos
Gravitas
World
MY MONEY
India
ENTERTAINMENT
Lifestyle
Sports
Science
Photos
LIVE TV
World
Central Asia
West Asia
East Asia
South East Asia
Europe
Americas
Australia and New Zealand
Africa
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Nepal
Afghanistan
India
Live Tv
Business & Economy
SHOWBIZ
Opinion
Photos
Videos
Global Summit Dubai 2022
Global Summit Dubai 2021
Global Summit Dubai 2020
Global Summit Dubai 2019
WION World Order
WION Global Summit
WION Mission Smart Cities
Sports
Cricket
IPL 2022
Football
FOLLOW US ON:
News Letter
SEARCH
Subscribe Now
×
Sign up for our Newsletter
Please enter full name.
Please enter E-mail.
Subscribe Now
Thank you
Home
videos
Gravitas
World
MY MONEY
India
ENTERTAINMENT
Lifestyle
Sports
Science
Photos
Live Tv
LIVE TV
World
Central Asia
West Asia
East Asia
South East Asia
Europe
Americas
Australia and New Zealand
Africa
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Nepal
Afghanistan
India
Live Tv
Business & Economy
SHOWBIZ
Opinion
Photos
Videos
Global Summit Dubai 2022
Global Summit Dubai 2021
Global Summit Dubai 2020
Global Summit Dubai 2019
WION World Order
WION Global Summit
WION Mission Smart Cities
Sports
Cricket
IPL 2022
Football
News Letter
Gravitas: Pakistan is forcibly deporting Afghan refugees
WION Video Team
|
Updated:
Jul 29, 2023, 03:05 AM IST
Pakistan is sending back Afghan refugees to face the Taliban's repression. Over 530 refugees have been sent back in recent months. Priyanka Sharma brings you a report.
trending now
Gravitas: Pakistan is forcibly deporting Afghan refugees
Gravitas: Kashmir churns out world-class cricketers
Gravitas: Reports on Qin Gang reappear on Chinese foreign ministry's website
Gravitas: New Gen-Z trend pushes for a better work-life balance
Gravitas: Japan's problematic advice to pregnant women
recommended videos
Global liveability index released| These are world's most liveable cities in 2023
Gravitas: Scientists awaken 46,000-year-old roundworm from permafrost
2023 Kia Seltos Facelift Review: The Hyundai Creta rival just got better!
Barbie and Oppenheimer have brought audience back to the theaters
Tall, dark, handsome and unvaccinated? Why swipe right on dating site?
recommended videos
Global liveability index released| These are world's most liveable cities in 2023
Gravitas: Scientists awaken 46,000-year-old roundworm from permafrost
2023 Kia Seltos Facelift Review: The Hyundai Creta rival just got better!
Barbie and Oppenheimer have brought audience back to the theaters