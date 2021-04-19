Gravitas: Pakistan is at war with itself

Apr 19, 2021, 11:20 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Pakistan is at war with itself. In the name of faith, thousands are running riot. Islamabad has launched a brutal crackdown. The streets are filled with shells & acid. There's complete collapse of law & order. WION's Palki Sharma gets you a report.
