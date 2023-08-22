Gravitas | Pakistan Cable Car Rescue: Six students stranded for nine hours

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 22, 2023, 11:55 PM IST
In Pakistan, six students and two adults were stranded in a dangling cable car after one of its wires snapped midway into the journey. The students had no food or drinking water. Numerous attempts made to rescue the students failed. This report tells you what happened next.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos