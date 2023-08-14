videos
Gravitas: Pakistan at 76: Decoding its failures & achievements
WION Video Team
|
Updated:
Aug 14, 2023, 11:45 PM IST
Pakistan celebrated the 76th anniversary of its independence on August 14. How has the country fared in these 76 years? What has it achieved? Mohammed Saleh brings you a report.
