Gravitas: Pakistan asks Afghans to leave country | 1.3 million Afghans could get deported

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 04, 2023, 10:40 PM IST
Pakistan has ordered Afghan nationals to leave its soil by Nov 1. It has asked them to go back or get deported. This decision could impact 1.3 million Afghans. Priyanka Sharma brings you a report.

