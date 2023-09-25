Gravitas: Pakistan army grabs government land to grow crops

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 25, 2023, 11:50 PM IST
The Pakistan army is grabbing thousands of acres of government-owned land in the garb of improving crop yield. Pakistani activists say the land being grabbed is barren & cannot be used for agricultural purposes. Priyanka Sharma brings you a report.

