Gravitas | Pak Elections: The brave women fighting poll violence, and gender gap
On tonight's episode, we shed the spotlight on the women in Pakistan who are braving the violence in the country and standing up for democracy. While a record number of female candidates are contesting the polls, it still represents a dismal percentage of women participating in the country's politics. In some parts, ordinary women are not even allowed to cast their vote. As challenges multiply in the country, how can Pakistan ensure more political participation for women? What do you think is the way ahead?