Gravitas: Pak Defence minister justifies lynching of Sri Lankan national

Dec 06, 2021, 11:35 PM(IST) WION Video Team
The lynching of a Sri Lankan national in Pakistan has sparked global outrage. But Pakistani ministers are trying to justify the killing by comparing the mob to 'children' who often get carried away by 'emotions'. Palki Sharma has a report.
