Gravitas | Pak Army wins, Former PM Imran Khan jailed | What It means for upcoming polls

It's checkmate Imran Khan. The PTI Chief who owed his years in power to godfathers in the Pak Army, has been abandoned and now imprisoned by those who once nurtured him. This is just 10 days before Pakistan goes to vote. How did Khan go from being in the Pak Army's good graces to being their number one enemy, and what does his third conviction since 2022 mean for the upcoming general elections in the country?