Gravitas | Output vs outcome: Boss asks employee to sign out for bathroom breaks

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 25, 2023, 11:45 PM IST
An employee took to Reddit to talk about his toxic work culture. He shared that his boss asked him to clock-out every time he took a bathroom break. Do the hours clocked in ensure productivity? Is is time to change redundant HR policies? Molly Gambhir tells you more.

