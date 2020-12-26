Gravitas: Organised crime wades into waste trade

Dec 26, 2020, 12.50 AM(IST) WION Video Team
Crime-driven pollution is growing bigger by the day & world is now paying a price for garbage. After a waste scandal in Tunisia, the environment minister has been arrested - alongside more than 100 people. Palki Sharma Upadhyay brings you the story.
