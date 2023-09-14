Gravitas: Norway princess Martha Louise and 'shaman' Durek Verrett to get married

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 14, 2023, 11:20 PM IST
Princess Martha Louise of Norway has set a date to marry 'shaman' Durek Verrett. The couple runs an alternative medicine business. Princess Martha Louise claims she can talk to angels while Shaman Durek Verrett claims he can talk to a broad range of spirits. Molly Gambhir tells you more.

