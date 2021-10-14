Gravitas: Norway: 5 killed in bow and arrow attack

Oct 14, 2021, 11:55 PM(IST) WION Video Team
A town in Norway fell prey to a stone-age-style attack. A terrorist killed 5 people with bow and arrows in Kongsberg. How did Norway react to it? By asking police to start carrying arms with them. Weren't they armed already? Palki Sharma tells you.
