Gravitas: North Korea is upset with Pakistan: Here's Why

Mar 12, 2022, 12:50 AM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
North Korea is upset with Pakistan. On March 7, the Pakistani police raided the North Korean Embassy. It was looking for a huge stash of illegal liquor but did not find any. Pyongyang now wants Pak to punish the cops. Palki Sharma gets you a report.
Read in App