Gravitas: North Korea is upset with Pakistan: Here's Why
Mar 12, 2022, 12:50 AM(IST)
WION Video Team
North Korea is upset with Pakistan. On March 7, the Pakistani police raided the North Korean Embassy. It was looking for a huge stash of illegal liquor but did not find any. Pyongyang now wants Pak to punish the cops. Palki Sharma gets you a report.
