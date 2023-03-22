videos
Gravitas: 'No more easy money', Saudi Arabia refuses to bailout Pakistan
WION Video Team
|
Updated:
Mar 22, 2023, 10:35 PM IST
Saudi Arabia has refused to bailout Pakistan. The Kingdom says it can no longer give interest-free loans to Islamabad. Molly Gambhir reports.
