Gravitas: No audience for 2021's first supermoon

Apr 27, 2021, 11:50 PM(IST) WION Video Team
2021's first supermoon dazzled the night skies. But there were no viewing parties or packed roofs as stay-at-home orders kept people indoors. WION's Palki gets you a round-up of supermoon sightings around the world.
