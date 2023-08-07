videos
Gravitas: New Covid variant 'Eris' spreading across the UK
WION Video Team
|
Updated:
Aug 07, 2023, 11:50 PM IST
A new Covid variant 'Eris' is spreading across the UK. How lethal is the variant? What is the rate of transmissibility? Should you be worried? Molly Gambhir reports.
