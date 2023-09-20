Gravitas: Neuralink to kick off first human trials

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 20, 2023, 11:25 PM IST
Elon Musk's brain implant start-up Neuralink has been approved to recruit humans for trials. The trials will focus on patients suffering from paralysis. Musk claims his implants can help the participants walk again. Molly Gambhir tells you more.

