Gravitas: Nestle's long-list of unhealthy food products

Jun 01, 2021, 11:50 PM(IST) WION Video Team
A leaked internal document from Nestle has revealed that many of its food and beverage products are unhealthy. The document says some food items sold by the Maggi, KitKat and Nescafe-maker will never be healthy.
