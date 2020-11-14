Gravitas: 'Nervous, unformed': Obama's impression of Rahul Gandhi

Nov 14, 2020, 01.00 AM(IST)
Obama spills the beans on his meetings with foreign leaders in an upcoming memoir. The Former President talks about Sonia Gandhi's 'beauty' and describes Manmohan Singh as having 'impassive integrity'. Palki Sharma Upadhyay tells you more.
