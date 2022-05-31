Gravitas: Nepal plane crash: A chequered aviation history

Published: May 31, 2022, 01:50 AM(IST) WION Video Team
Nepal has seen 27 air crashes in 30 years. The country has tough terrain, dated technology, and some of the narrowest landing strips in the World. Nepal's airlines also have poor safety and maintenance records. Palki Sharma brings you a report.
