Gravitas: NATO Expansion: Russia threatens to respond with nuclear missiles

NATO Expansion: Russia threatens to respond with nuclear missiles

Published: Jun 29, 2022, 11:45 PM(IST) WION Video Team
After Erdogan lifted his veto, Finland and Sweden have been invited to join NATO. Russia's Former President Dmitry Medvedev has threatened to respond with ballistic missiles and nuclear weapons. Palki Sharma tells you more.
