Gravitas: 'Mysterious' golden egg discovered in Pacific ocean | Unsolved ocean mysteries

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 07, 2023, 11:25 PM IST
A group of deep-sea divers have discovered a 'mysterious' golden egg deep in the pacific. The egg is completely unknown to scientists. Does it belong to a new species or alien life? Priyanka Sharma brings you a report.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos