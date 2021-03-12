Gravitas: Myanmar 'delists' Arakan Army as Terror group

Mar 12, 2021, 12.00 AM(IST) WION Video Team
The Myanmar Army has 'delisted' ArakanArmy from its list of terror groups to 'maintain peace'. Meanwhile, India is not the only country feeling the impact of the crackdown, even Thailand is preparing for an influx of refugees.
