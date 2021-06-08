Gravitas: Most sophisticated sting op in history

Jun 08, 2021, 11:55 PM(IST) WION Video Team
800 criminals were arrested from 700 locations after a blitzkrieg of raids in Europe, Australia & New Zealand. Crime lords were duped by an FBI-run messaging app they believed to be safe. WION's Palki Sharma tells you how the operation unfolded.
