Gravitas: Most NRIs Want To Return To India, Here's Why

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 08, 2023, 12:10 AM IST
A new survey reveals that 60% to 80% of NRIs from U.S, UK, Canada, Australia and Singapore want to return to India after retirement. Is it for financial reasons, emotional reasons or both? Priyanka Sharma tells you more.

