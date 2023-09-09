Gravitas: Morocco Rocked By Rare, Powerful Earthquake; Over 800 Killed | 'Earth Shook For 20 Seconds'

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 09, 2023, 11:15 PM IST
Over 800 people have been killed after a 6.8 magnitude earthquake hit Morocco on Friday night. The ‘biggest earthquake in more than 120 years' has left a trail of death and destruction in its wake.

