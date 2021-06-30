Gravitas: More than 200 die after Canada records temperatures above 49 degrees

Jun 30, 2021, 11:35 PM(IST) WION Video Team
In some parts of Canada, the weather is hotter than Dubai. Over 200 have died due to a record-breaking heat wave, as the temperatures hit 49 °C. Canada is not the only one complaining about the weather.
