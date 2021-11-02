Gravitas: More Indians died of suicide than of Covid-19 in 2020

Nov 02, 2021, 11:55 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
In 2020, more Indians died of suicide than the Wuhan Virus. Data shows family problems were the leading cause of suicide. Daily wage earners and housewives made up the largest share of total suicides. Palki Sharma brings you a report.
Read in App