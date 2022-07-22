Gravitas: Meet Droupadi Murmu: India's new President

Published: Jul 22, 2022, 12:45 AM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
Droupadi Murmu has been elected as the 15th President of India. A tribal leader from Odisha, she's the second woman to hold the country's highest constitutional post. Palki Sharma brings you a report.
Read in App