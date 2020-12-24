Gravitas: Meet Chester, the bad boy of cats

Dec 24, 2020, 12.20 AM(IST) WION Video Team
Chester - the cat moved into his fifth home in seven years. Previous owners described him as 'anti-social' and 'demonic'. Is Chester really the bad boy of cats, or just a misunderstood sweetheart? WION's Palki Sharma Upadhyay gets you a report.
