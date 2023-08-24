Gravitas: Mecca blown away by thunderstorms and lightening strikes

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 24, 2023, 12:00 AM IST
Pilgrims visiting the grand mosque in Mecca were literally blown away by a ruthless storm. Streets are flooded and roads have been turned into swamps. Is Saudi Arabia equipped to battle climate change? Molly Gambhir tells you more

