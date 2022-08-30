Gravitas: Markets tumble as US Fed hints at more rate hikes

Published: Aug 30, 2022, 12:35 AM(IST) WION Video Team
Global markets tumbled after a hawkish assessment by US Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell. The richest Americans lost nearly $78 billion after the 8-minute speech. Palki Sharma tells you why central banks alone cannot solve this crisis.
