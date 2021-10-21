Gravitas: Man who triggered Bangladesh riots arrested

Oct 21, 2021, 11:45 PM(IST) WION Video Team
A 35-year-old man who triggered the anti-Hindu riots in Bangladesh has been arrested. CCTV footage showed him placing a Quran inside a puja pavilion in Comilla. Palki Sharma tells you why this arrest is just the tip of the iceberg.
