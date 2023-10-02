Gravitas | Maldives Polls: Pro-China leader Mohamed Muizzu wins race

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 02, 2023, 10:25 PM IST
Pro-China leader Mohamed Muizzu has won the country's Presidential race. Has China won the game in Maldives? Will this victory impact India's ties with Maldives? Here's what Molly Gambhir has to say.

