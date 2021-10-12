Gravitas: Malabar Exercise 2021 kickstarts in India's backyard

Oct 12, 2021, 11:50 PM(IST) WION Video Team
The Quad has assembled in the Bay of Bengal Malabar 2021. Warships & Fighter Jets are conducting some high-voltage manoeuvres with an eye on China. WION's Palki Sharma gets you the details.
