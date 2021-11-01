Gravitas: Macron accuses Scott Morrisson of lying

Nov 01, 2021, 11:30 PM(IST) WION Video Team
French President Emmanuel Macron has accused Australian PM Scott Morrison of lying about a submarine contract. France is also engaged in a 'fishing row' with the U.K. Why is Macron picking fights with his allies? Palki Sharma explains.
