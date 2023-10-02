Gravitas: Leaked US docs expose Fears Over Ukraine's Future | Could Kyiv Lose Wartime Aid Over This?

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 02, 2023, 10:40 PM IST
Not invading Russian forces, leaked U.S. documents reveal that the Biden administration is more concerned about Ukraine's corruption problem. This comes in the backdrop of Biden's steadfast support for Ukraine even as he faces turmoil at home over Ukraine war funding.

