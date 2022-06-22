Gravitas: Lanka tries to curtail Gotabaya Rajapaksa's powers

Published: Jun 22, 2022, 01:15 AM(IST) WION Video Team
The Lankan cabinet has passed the 21st amendment to its constitution. It seeks to reduce the Presidency to a ceremonial post. The move comes as Colombo begins talks with the IMF for another bailout. Palki Sharma reports.
